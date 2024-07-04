The Japan News / Weekly Edition (7/5-7/11)
Our weekly ePaper presents the most noteworthy recent topics in an exciting, readable format. View the PDF now by clicking on the following link.
"JN Specialities" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Historic Buildings in Tokyo Opened to Public For Architecture Festival
-
Secrets of Kyoto / Tracing the Many Incarnations of the Imperial Palace Over More than a 1,000-Year Period
-
Walking through Japan’s Waterfall Paradise Created by Lava; Highly Carbonated Hot Springs Also Popular at Hida-Osaka in Gifu Pref.
-
The Japan News / Weekly Edition (6/14-6/20)
-
Marudebu Sohonten: Traditional Taste from 107-Year-Old Shop in Gifu City; One and Only Soy-Sauce Based Bowl Only ¥600
JN ACCESS RANKING
- BOJ to Reduce Purchase Amount of Japanese Govt Bonds
- Japan Logs Largest April Current Account Surplus
- Drunk Captain Causes Japan Airline to Cancel Flight from Dallas to Haneda; JAL Issues Drinking Ban for Staff Rest Times
- Former Trump Aides Differ on U.S. Intl Engagement; But Elbridge Colby, Matt Pottinger Both Share Concern Over Taiwan
- Mexican Designer Recycles Election Ads into Tote Bags