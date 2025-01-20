Japan November Machinery Orders Beat Forecast on Strong Factory Investment
13:08 JST, January 20, 2025
Tokyo (Jiji Press)—Japan’s seasonally adjusted core machinery orders in November last year grew 3.4 pct from the previous month, the Cabinet Office said Monday.
The core machinery orders, excluding orders for ships and power equipment, closely watched as a leading indicator for corporate capital investment, totaled ¥899.6 billion , the government agency said.
The November growth, which followed a 2.1 pct increase the previous month, came against the median forecast of a 0.4 pct drop in a Jiji Press poll of 16 economic research institutes.
Machinery orders are showing signs of picking up, the Cabinet Office said, upgrading its basic assessment.
Machinery orders from manufacturers rose 6.0 pct to ¥462.9 billion after advancing 12.5 pct the previous month. Core orders from nonmanufacturers were up 1.2 pct at ¥453.7 billion following a 1.2 pct decline.
Overall machinery orders, including those from the public sector and abroad, fell 14.4 pct to ¥2,981.7 billion following a 21.1 pct jump.
