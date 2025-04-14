USTR Hopes to Discuss Currency with Japan
10:25 JST, April 14, 2025
Washington, April 13 (Jiji Press)—U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer on Sunday reiterated his hopes for currency talks with Japan.
Currency manipulation or misalignment “can have a negative impact on U.S. exporters” while giving an unfair advantage to foreign exports into the United States, Greer said in an interview with U.S. television network CBS.
Bringing up the massive U.S. trade deficit with Japan, Greer said that currency is “certainly part of” the issue.
Greer said that the U.S. government is discussing with other nations whether they will pledge not to manipulate their currencies.
Trump has repeatedly voiced dissatisfaction with a weaker yen, which puts Japanese exporters at an advantage.
Greer, along with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, will be in charge of the upcoming trade negotiations with Japan.
Japanese economic revitalization minister Ryosei Akazawa will visit the United States from Wednesday to launch full-scale talks.
"Business" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Bank of Japan Gov. Ueda Says ‘Uncertainty Is Quite Large’
-
Mixed Feelings as Stockpiled Rice Arrives at Stores; In Spite of Expected Short-Term Price Relief, Worries Arise about Persistent Market Problems
-
Federal Reserve Sees Tariffs Raising Inflation This Year, Keeps Key Rate unchanged
-
Bank of Japan to Keep Eagle Eye on Impact of U.S. Tariffs; Analysts Try to Predict Timing of Next Rate Hike
-
Clean Hydrogen Business Facing Growing Headwinds; Supply Costs, Trump’s Focus on LNG Dent Confidence
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Bank of Japan Gov. Ueda Says ‘Uncertainty Is Quite Large’
- Mixed Feelings as Stockpiled Rice Arrives at Stores; In Spite of Expected Short-Term Price Relief, Worries Arise about Persistent Market Problems
- Federal Reserve Sees Tariffs Raising Inflation This Year, Keeps Key Rate unchanged
- Bank of Japan to Keep Eagle Eye on Impact of U.S. Tariffs; Analysts Try to Predict Timing of Next Rate Hike
- Clean Hydrogen Business Facing Growing Headwinds; Supply Costs, Trump’s Focus on LNG Dent Confidence