Stock Prices Swing: Red and Blue Change Places Daily in Tokyo
15:33 JST, April 12, 2025
It was bright red yesterday and is deep blue today. The large display screen on a multitenant building in Tokyo’s Nihonbashi Kabuto-cho, the heart of the city’s stock trading district, which showcases the stock prices of companies traded on the Tokyo market, has seen its colors alternate almost daily this week.
The global economy is being whipsawed by the ever-shifting tariff policies of U.S. President Donald Trump. The display reflected this volatility, turning a uniform blue, which indicate downs, on Monday, signaling widespread concerns about a global economic downturn. However, a wave of buybacks on Tuesday painted the screen almost entirely red, indicating ups. This pattern of rebound and fall continued through Friday. The day-to-day color changes on the display seem to mirror the Japanese economy being tossed about by the Trump administration’s actions.
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
