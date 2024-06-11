Taiwan Arrests Former Chinese Navy Captain Whose Speedboat Entered Taipei Harbor
13:26 JST, June 11, 2024
TAIPEI (Reuters) – A Chinese man arrested after his speedboat illegally entered a Taipei harbor is a former navy captain who could have been probing the island’s defenses, senior Taiwanese officials said on Tuesday.
Taiwan’s coast guard arrested the man on Sunday at the coastal neighborhood of Tamsui after his boat entered a river that leads into Taipei, an incident that happened amid ongoing tensions between Taiwan and China.
China views the democratically governed island as its own territory, a claim Taipei rejects.
Kuan Bi-ling, head of Taiwan’s Ocean Affairs Council, which runs the coast guard, told reporters at parliament that the man was “quite refined and well presented” and had previously served as a Chinese navy captain.
Over the past year or so there have been 18 similar cases, mostly involving Taiwan controlled islands that sit next to the Chinese coast, Kuan said.
“Looking at the accumulated cases in the past, we can’t rule out that this is a test,” she said, referring to Taiwan’s abilities to spot such vessels.
Neither China’s Taiwan Affairs Office nor its defense ministry immediately responded to requests for comment.
Taiwan Defence Minister Wellington Koo, also speaking to reporters at parliament, said the boat incident could be another example of China’s “grey zone” tactics against the island.
Taiwan has complained in recent years that China has been using so-called grey zone warfare designed to exhaust a foe by irregular tactics without resorting to open combat, such as floating surveillance balloons over the island.
“These grey zone tactics have always existed,” Koo said. “We must always maintain our vigilance and cannot rule out the possibility of taking countermeasures.”
In March, two Taiwanese fishermen strayed into Chinese waters near the Taiwan-controlled Kinmen islands, which sit next to China’s coast. One, a Taiwanese military officer, remains in detention in China, while the other was released soon after.
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Saudi Crown Prince Postpones Japan Trip Citing King’s Health, Tokyo Says
-
Guilty: Trump Becomes First Former U.S. President Convicted of Felony Crimes
-
North Korea Appears to Have Fired a Missile into the Sea, Japan and South Korea Say
-
The Sun Rises over Normandy’s Beaches on D-Day’s 80th Anniversary
-
King Charles Banknotes Enter Circulation in U.K.
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan’s Economy Shrinks 2% in Jan.-March
- Wings of 2 JAL Planes Collide at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport; No Injuries Reported But Flight from Haneda to New Chitose Cancelled
- Typhoon Ewiniar Forms Near Philippines; High Alert for Heavy Rainfall Likely Across Japan
- Tokyo District Court Rules AI Cannot Be Issued Patents; Law Recognizes Only ‘Natural Persons’ as Inventors
- Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Rocks Japan’s Ishikawa Pref.; No Tsunami Expected