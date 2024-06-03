China Will Take Countermeasures against US Visa Restrictions, Says Foreign Ministry
17:40 JST, June 3, 2024
BEIJING (Reuters) – China said if the United States implements visa restrictions on Hong Kong officials, China will take countermeasures, according to a spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry on Monday.
The United States is imposing new visa restrictions on Chinese and Hong Kong officials over guilty verdicts in the National Security Law trial of pro-democracy organizers in Hong Kong, the State Department said.
China “strongly opposes exclusive blocks in Asia-Pacific,” Mao Ning said at a regular press briefing.
