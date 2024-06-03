German Police Officer Attacked by Knifeman during Protest Has Died
12:56 JST, June 3, 2024
FRANKFURT (Reuters) – A 29-year-old policeman stabbed on Friday in the German city of Mannheim during an attack on a right-wing demonstration has died, authorities said on Sunday.
The attack was carried out by a 25-year old man with a knife, who severely injured six individuals, according to police in the German state of Baden Wuerttemberg, where Mannheim is located.
“He stabbed the police officer several times in the head,” the police statement said, adding the officer underwent emergency surgery immediately after the attack and was placed in an induced coma but succumbed to his injuries on Sunday.
Police shot and wounded the attacker.
A livestream broadcast from central Mannheim on Friday had shown anti-Islam activist Michael Stuerzenberger preparing to address a small crowd at an event by the Pax Europa Movement.
