Senior Chinese Communist Party Official Urges Japan to Abide by ‘One-China Principle’

Liu Jianchao, January 15, 2016.

15:50 JST, May 29, 2024

BEIJING (Reuters) – Japan should abide by the “One-China principle” and “earnestly” maintain a political foundation for its bilateral relations with China, a senior Chinese Communist party official told Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday.

“Maintaining stability in the Taiwan Strait is in the common interest of China and Japan,” Liu Jianchao, head of the party’s international department, said in a meeting with Kishida in Tokyo, according to a party statement.

Sino-Japan relations have developed in a stable direction, but there are also challenges, Liu said.

