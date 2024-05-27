Saudi Arabia Condemns Israel’s Latest Attack on Rafah, Foreign Ministry Says

Reuters

Fire rages following an Israeli strike on an area designated for displaced Palestinians, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, in this still picture taken from a video, May 26, 2024.

DUBAI, May 27 (Reuters) – Saudi Arabia condemned Israel’s attack on Rafah, “the latest of which is targeting the tents of displaced Palestinians near the warehouses of UNRWA northwest of Rafah,” the foreign ministry said in a statement on Monday.

Israel’s top military prosecutor described the air strike as “very grave” on Monday and said an investigation by the armed forces continued.