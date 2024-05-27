Israel pushing ahead with military action that World Court asked it to halt, Borrell says
17:10 JST, May 27, 2024
PARIS (Reuters) – Israel is pushing ahead with military action in southern Gaza despite a ruling by the International Court of Justice urging the country to immediately halt its push, EU foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, said on Monday.
The world court ruling must be implemented, Borrell said ahead of a EU foreign ministers’ meeting, adding he would also work towards reaching a political decision on the launch of a dedicated EU border assistance mission for the Rafah border crossing known as EUBAM.
