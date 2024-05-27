South Korea, China, Japan Business Leaders Agree to Revitalize Trade
15:48 JST, May 27, 2024
SEOUL, May 27 (Reuters) – Business leaders from South Korea, China and Japan have agreed to step up their trilateral cooperation in a bid to revitalize trade and stabilize supply chains, they said in a joint statement on Monday.
The joint statement said the three-way partnership had become a “more pressing task” after experiencing slowing economies in each country.
More than 200 participants from business and trade groups including South Korea’s No.2 conglomerate SK Group chairman Chey Tae-won and Ren Hong-bin, a Chinese government official who heads the China Council for the Promotion of International
Trade, gathered in Seoul on the sidelines of the trilateral summit between South Korea, China and Japan.
