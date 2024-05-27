South Korea, China, Japan Business Leaders Agree to Revitalize Trade

Chung Sung-Jun/Pool via REUTERS

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Chinese Premier Li Qiang attend the business summit at the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry on May 27, 2024 in Seoul, South Korea.

SEOUL, May 27 (Reuters) – Business leaders from South Korea, China and Japan have agreed to step up their trilateral cooperation in a bid to revitalize trade and stabilize supply chains, they said in a joint statement on Monday.

The joint statement said the three-way partnership had become a “more pressing task” after experiencing slowing economies in each country.

More than 200 participants from business and trade groups including South Korea’s No.2 conglomerate SK Group chairman Chey Tae-won and Ren Hong-bin, a Chinese government official who heads the China Council for the Promotion of International

Trade, gathered in Seoul on the sidelines of the trilateral summit between South Korea, China and Japan.