Japan PM: Stressed Importance of Peace, Stability of Taiwan Strait in Meeting with China Premier

AP Photo/Lee Jin-man
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida arrives for a trilateral meeting, at the Seoul airport in Seongnam, South Korea, Sunday, May 26, 2024.

Reuters

11:03 JST, May 27, 2024

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Sunday he stressed the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait for members of the international community including Japan in his meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang.

Kishida made the comment to reporters in Seoul, South Korea, after his bilateral meeting with Li.

