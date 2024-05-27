Japan PM: Stressed Importance of Peace, Stability of Taiwan Strait in Meeting with China Premier
11:03 JST, May 27, 2024
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Sunday he stressed the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait for members of the international community including Japan in his meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang.
Kishida made the comment to reporters in Seoul, South Korea, after his bilateral meeting with Li.
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Saudi Crown Prince Postpones Japan Trip Citing King’s Health, Tokyo Says
-
Strong Solar Storm Hits Earth, Could Disrupt Communications and Produce Northern Lights in US
-
Japan Urges 400 to Evacuate Northern City over Forest Fire
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stumbles as Yen Gains, Mixed US Peers (Update 1)
-
Japan’s Yen Jumps against the Dollar on Suspected Intervention
JN ACCESS RANKING
- BOJ Policymakers Suggested Reducing JGB Purchases at April Meeting
- Japanese Seafood Exports to China Sink 57％ in FY23; U.S. Becomes Largest Seafood Export Destination
- Half of New NISA Investments Went to Japanese Stocks
- IMF Projects Japan’s GDP to Fall to World’s 5th After India in 2025; Japan’s Economy Continues Decline
- ASEAN Plus 3 Share Concerns About Excessive Exchange Rate Fluctuation; Seeking Stability in Exchange Rate