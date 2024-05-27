China Says It Is Willing to Continue Multi-Channel, Multi-Level Exchanges with Japan
10:55 JST, May 27, 2024
BEIJING (Reuters) – China is willing to work with Japan to continue both countries’ multi-field, multi-channel, multi-level friendly exchanges, and to further facilitate personnel exchanges, Premier Li Qiang said after a bilateral meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.
Li said both sides should work together to maintain a stable and smooth industrial supply chain, and the global free trade system, and that development of both are important to each other, the Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement on Monday.
Li also reiterated that the Taiwan issue is the “core of China’s core interests,” and hoped Japan will “honor its promises and create a positive atmosphere for continuous development of relations.”
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Saudi Crown Prince Postpones Japan Trip Citing King’s Health, Tokyo Says
-
Strong Solar Storm Hits Earth, Could Disrupt Communications and Produce Northern Lights in US
-
Japan Urges 400 to Evacuate Northern City over Forest Fire
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stumbles as Yen Gains, Mixed US Peers (Update 1)
-
Japan’s Yen Jumps against the Dollar on Suspected Intervention
JN ACCESS RANKING
- BOJ Policymakers Suggested Reducing JGB Purchases at April Meeting
- Japanese Seafood Exports to China Sink 57％ in FY23; U.S. Becomes Largest Seafood Export Destination
- Half of New NISA Investments Went to Japanese Stocks
- IMF Projects Japan’s GDP to Fall to World’s 5th After India in 2025; Japan’s Economy Continues Decline
- ASEAN Plus 3 Share Concerns About Excessive Exchange Rate Fluctuation; Seeking Stability in Exchange Rate