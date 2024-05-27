China Says It Is Willing to Continue Multi-Channel, Multi-Level Exchanges with Japan

REUTERS/Kim Soo-hyeon

Chinese Premier Li Qiang arrives to attend the trilateral summit with his South Korean and Japanese counterparts in Seoul, South Korea, May 26, 2024.

BEIJING (Reuters) – China is willing to work with Japan to continue both countries’ multi-field, multi-channel, multi-level friendly exchanges, and to further facilitate personnel exchanges, Premier Li Qiang said after a bilateral meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Li said both sides should work together to maintain a stable and smooth industrial supply chain, and the global free trade system, and that development of both are important to each other, the Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement on Monday.

Li also reiterated that the Taiwan issue is the “core of China’s core interests,” and hoped Japan will “honor its promises and create a positive atmosphere for continuous development of relations.”