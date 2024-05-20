Taiwan Independence a ‘Dead End’, China Says after New President Takes Office
16:59 JST, May 20, 2024
BEIJING (Reuters) – Taiwan independence is a dead end, and no matter under what banner, secession is doomed to fail, China’s foreign ministry said on Monday following the inauguration of Lai Ching-te as Taiwan’s new president.
