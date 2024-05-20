China Commerce Ministry Says It Prohibits US Aeronautical Firm from Import, Export Activities
16:21 JST, May 20, 2024
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s Commerce Ministry said on Monday that it will prohibit some U.S. firms from importing and exporting activities related to China, including one selling arms to Taiwan, and forbid them from making new investments in China.
The ministry put General Atomics Aeronautical Systems on its unreliable entities list, saying it sold arms to Taiwan, according to a statement. It also included General Dynamics Land Systems.
According to state media, Boeing Defense, Space & Security was also placed on the list.
Senior executives of all three companies are prohibited from entering China, while their work permits will be revoked, along with their visitor and residential status, and the related applications they submit will not be approved, said the ministry’s announcement, according to Xinhua news.
