Japan April Wholesale Inflation Steady as Weak Yen Boosts Import Costs
10:53 JST, May 14, 2024
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s wholesale prices rose 0.9% in April from a year earlier, steady from the previous month as the yen’s decline pushed up import costs, central bank data showed on Tuesday.
The rise in the corporate goods price index (CGPI), which measures the price companies charge each other for their goods and services, compared with the median market forecast for a 0.8% gain and followed a 0.9% increase in March.
The yen-based import goods price index jumped 6.4% in April from a year earlier after a 1.4% increase in March, reflecting the currency’s recent sharp declines, the data showed.
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan Visitors Exceed 3 Mln in March, a Monthly Record, Tourism Agency Says
-
EU Ratchets up Pressure on TikTok’s New Rewards App over Risks to Kids, Warns of Suspension
-
Japan’s Nikkei Ends 1% Higher after Sharp Fall; Chip-Related Shares Weigh (Update 1)
-
Japan’s Yen Hits 155 Per Dollar, Weakest Since 1990
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stumbles as Yen Gains, Mixed US Peers (Update 1)
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Weakening Yen Adds Complexity to BOJ’s Rate Hike Decisions; Rising Commodity Prices may Impact ‘Virtuous Cycle’ Efforts
- 70％ of Japan Companies to Raise Pay Scales in FY 2024
- Core Consumer Prices Rise 2.8% in Fiscal 2023
- China Mutes Memorialization of Reformer Hu Yaobang; Memories Could Spark Critique of Xi Administration
- U.S. 7th Fleet officer Arrested on Suspicion of Stealing Sushi, Sashimi, Chicken at Kanagawa Shopping Mall; Suspect Caught Mid-Meal