Japan’s Naoya Inoue Knocks Out Luis Nery to Defend Unified Super Bantamweight Title
22:38 JST, May 6, 2024
May 6 (Reuters) – Undefeated Japanese boxer Naoya Inoue survived a first round knockdown to knock out challenger Luis Nery in the sixth and defend his undisputed super bantamweight world championship at the Tokyo Dome on Monday.
Inoue progressed to a professional record of 27-0, with 24 of his victories coming by KO or TKO. Mexico’s Nery suffered the second knockout of his professional career, and fell to 35-2.
Nery’s left hook knocked down Inoue for the first time in his career, but the 31-year-old got back up and knocked Nery down in the second round with his own left hook to regain momentum.
Another left hook from Inoue dropped Nery in the fifth before a right hand finished the bout in the next round, ensuring Inoue retained his WBC, WBO, WBA and IBF belts in front of a sold out home crowd.
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Dollar Edges Lower, Yen at 34-year Trough
-
Japan Visitors Exceed 3 Mln in March, a Monthly Record, Tourism Agency Says
-
EU Ratchets up Pressure on TikTok’s New Rewards App over Risks to Kids, Warns of Suspension
-
Japan’s Nikkei Ends 1% Higher after Sharp Fall; Chip-Related Shares Weigh (Update 1)
-
Japan’s Yen Hits 155 Per Dollar, Weakest Since 1990
JN ACCESS RANKING
- China Mutes Memorialization of Reformer Hu Yaobang; Memories Could Spark Critique of Xi Administration
- Shinkansen Services Suspended After Man ‘Searches for Phone’ on Tracks; Disruption Affects About 14,000 Passengers
- U.S. 7th Fleet officer Arrested on Suspicion of Stealing Sushi, Sashimi, Chicken at Kanagawa Shopping Mall; Suspect Caught Mid-Meal
- UNRWA Director Describes Catastrophic Destruction in Gaza; Says Relief Trucks Robbed, ‘People’s Hearts Destroyed’
- JAL Airplane Experiences Radio Malfunction During Flight, Lands Safely By Relying on Light Signals