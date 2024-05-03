DoJ Seeks More Details from US Steel, Nippon Steel on Proposed Merger
11:17 JST, May 3, 2024
May 2 (Reuters) – The U.S. Department of Justice is seeking more details and documentary materials as part of an antitrust review of Nippon Steel’s 5401.T proposed $15 billion takeover of U.S. Steel, the American firm said on Thursday.
Commonly known as a “second request,” it signifies additional scrutiny from antitrust regulators who ask for additional information and documentary material as part of their review process for mergers.
The DoJ’s request comes after the Japanese firm’s proposed bid drew sharp criticism in the U.S., including from President Joe Biden, who said the asset should be domestically owned.
However, an overwhelming majority of U.S. Steel shareholders voted in favor of the deal in April.
Despite fears of layoffs, Japan’s largest steelmaker has pledged no job cuts as a result of the merger and has said it will move its own U.S. headquarters to Pittsburgh where U.S. Steel is based.
The acquisition of U.S. Steel will help Nippon, the world’s fourth-largest steel maker, move toward 100 million metric tons of global crude steel capacity.
U.S. Steel now expects that the merger will be completed in the second half of 2024, it said on Thursday, as its prior deadline of second to third quarter of 2024 nears.
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Dollar Edges Lower, Yen at 34-year Trough
-
Japan’s Nikkei Climbs 1.5% as Investors Scoop Up Beaten-Down Stocks (Update 1)
-
Japan Visitors Exceed 3 Mln in March, a Monthly Record, Tourism Agency Says
-
EU Ratchets up Pressure on TikTok’s New Rewards App over Risks to Kids, Warns of Suspension
-
Japan’s Nikkei Ends 1% Higher after Sharp Fall; Chip-Related Shares Weigh (Update 1)
JN ACCESS RANKING
- China Mutes Memorialization of Reformer Hu Yaobang; Memories Could Spark Critique of Xi Administration
- Shinkansen Services Suspended After Man ‘Searches for Phone’ on Tracks; Disruption Affects About 14,000 Passengers
- U.S. 7th Fleet officer Arrested on Suspicion of Stealing Sushi, Sashimi, Chicken at Kanagawa Shopping Mall; Suspect Caught Mid-Meal
- UNRWA Director Describes Catastrophic Destruction in Gaza; Says Relief Trucks Robbed, ‘People’s Hearts Destroyed’
- Japan Household Spending Down 0.5% in Feb.