North Korea Leader Kim Jong Un Inspects Test-Firing of Multiple Launch Rockets, KCNA Says

KCNA via REUTERS

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un watches a football game while visiting Kim Il Sung Military University on the occasion of the 92nd founding anniversary of the Korean People’s Revolutionary Army, in Pyongyang, North Korea, April 25, 2024, in this photo released by the North’s official Korean Central News Agency.

SEOUL, April 26 (Reuters) – North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Thursday inspected the test-firing of 240 mm multiple launch rockets manufactured by a newly established defense industry unit, the North’s KCNA news agency reported on Friday.

The report did not give further details of the unit that produced the artillery. North Korea is believed to be ramping up production of artillery amid allegations by the United States and South Korea that it is supplying Russia with weapons.

Both countries deny the allegation. The test firing showed the rockets met the required standards for flight characteristics and accuracy, KCNA said.

Kim said the 240 mm multiple launch rocket system, which incorporates new technology, will “bring about a strategic change in strengthening our military’s artillery capabilities,” according to KCNA.

In a separate report, KCNA said Kim visited the Kim Il Sung Military University, named after his grandfather and state founder, to mark the anniversary of the founding of the revolutionary army, the precursor to the country’s military.