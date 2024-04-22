Japan’s Nikkei Rises after Sharp Fall, Chip-Related Shares Cap Gains
12:59 JST, April 22, 2024
TOKYO, April 22 (Reuters) – Japan’s Nikkei share average rose on Monday, recouping some of the previous session’s sharp losses, although declines in chip-related stocks capped the advance.
The Nikkei had risen 0.72% to 37,334.97 by the midday break. It climbed as much as 1% earlier in the session.
On Friday, the index fell 2.66% in its worst session in more than a year and a half amid worries over an escalation in the Middle East conflict.
The Nikkei fell so much on Friday that it was natural for investors to buy back stocks today, said Shuji Hosoi, a senior strategist at Daiwa Securities.
Overall, the market was firm except for the chip-related stocks, which tracked their U.S. peers’ declines at the end of last week.
U.S. chip-related stocks tumbled on Friday, with the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index falling 4.12%. The index recorded its biggest weekly percentage decline in nearly two years with a plunge of 9.23%.
Japanese chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron slumped 4.06%, shedding 121.6 points off the Nikkei, which lost 266.6 points in the morning session.
Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest fell 3.85% and chipmaking device supplier Disco slipped 4.6%.
Fabless system-on-chip design company Socionext fell 5.6% to become the biggest percentage loser on the Nikkei.
Nissan Motor fell 2.62% after the automaker slashed its annual operating profit estimate by 14.5% on Friday, citing lower-than-expected vehicle sales and other factors.
The broader Topix was up 1.41% at 2,660.84, showing the strength of overall stocks.
Some 90% of the more than 1,600 stocks listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange rose.
Utilities stocks advanced, with Kansai Electric Power rising 5.61% to become the biggest percentage gainer on the Nikkei. Chubu Electric Power climbed 4.53% and Osaka Gas gained 4.69%.
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Dollar Edges Lower, Yen at 34-year Trough
-
A Strong Earthquake Shakes Taiwan, Damaging Buildings and Causing a Tsunami
-
Taiwan’s Strongest Earthquake in 25 Years Kills Seven, Traps 77 (UPDATE 2)
-
Iranian Consulate in Damascus Flattened in Suspected Israeli Air Strike
-
Japan’s Nikkei Climbs 1.5% as Investors Scoop Up Beaten-Down Stocks (Update 1)
JN ACCESS RANKING
- M6.0 Earthquake Hits Japan’s Tohoku Region; Fukushima, Iwate, Miyagi Prefectures Observe 4 on Japanese Scale With No Risk of Tsunami
- Cherry Blossoms Draw Crowd to Tokyo’s Ueno Park; Viewing Season Kicks Off to Slow Start
- China Mutes Memorialization of Reformer Hu Yaobang; Memories Could Spark Critique of Xi Administration
- Shinkansen Services Suspended After Man ‘Searches for Phone’ on Tracks; Disruption Affects About 14,000 Passengers
- Whaling Mother Ship Built in Japan for 1st Time in 73 Years