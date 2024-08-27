British Rock Band Oasis to Reunite for 2025 Tour

Reuters file photo

Members of British rock band Oasis rhythm guitarist Gem Archer, lead guitarist Noel Gallagher, bass guitarist Andy Bell and lead vocals Liam Gallagher pose during a news conference in Hong Kong February 25, 2006.

LONDON, Aug 27 (Reuters) – British rock band Oasis said on Tuesday they would reunite after 15 years, with brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher planning a series of live shows in 2025.

Oasis, whose debut album “Definitely Maybe” was released 30 years ago, split in 2009 when lead guitarist and main songwriter Noel said he could no longer work with frontman Liam.

This is it, this is happening, the band said on X, announcing tickets would go on sale on Saturday. The first show will be held in Cardiff, Wales on July 4 next year.

Oasis said they would play a total of 14 gigs in Cardiff, Manchester – where the band was formed in 1991 – London, Edinburgh and Dublin, in the domestic leg of a world tour.

The guns have fallen silent. The stars have aligned. The great wait is over. Come see. It will not be televised, the band said in a statement on their website.

Tuesday’s announcement follows a weekend of speculation about a reunion, which music streaming platform Spotify said had prompted a 160% spike in streaming globally over a two hour period on Monday compared with the previous week.

A tour in 2025 will mark the 30th anniversary of Oasis’ second album “(What’s the Story) Morning Glory?,” which included the singles “Don’t Look Back in Anger” and “Wonderwall.”

The release of “Roll with It” from the album in August 1995 put Oasis head-to-head with rival Blur’s “Country House” in a chart battle that was seized upon by the media. Blur won the coveted number one spot.

(What’s the Story) Morning Glory? went on to sell more than 22 million copies worldwide, becoming the best-selling album of the 1990s in Britain and the band’s breakthrough in the United States.

The Gallagher brothers were often at loggerheads when the band toured in the 1990s and their hostility continued afterwards.

He thinks he’s the man and I think I’m the man, do you know what I mean? Liam said in 2017.