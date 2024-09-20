Home>News Services>Reuters

BOJ Keeps Interest Rates Steady, Sticks to Upbeat Economic View

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
The Bank of Japan

Reuters

12:13 JST, September 20, 2024

TOKYO (Reuters) – The Bank of Japan kept interest rates steady on Friday and maintained its view the economy remained on track for a moderate recovery.

In a widely expected move, the central bank left unchanged its overnight call rate target at 0.25% by a unanimous vote.

BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda will hold a news conference at 3:30 p.m.to explain the decision.

The BOJ ended negative interest rates in March and raised its short-term policy rate to 0.25% in July on the view that the likelihood of inflation sustainably hitting its 2% target was heightening.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Reuters Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING