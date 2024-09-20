BOJ Keeps Interest Rates Steady, Sticks to Upbeat Economic View
12:13 JST, September 20, 2024
TOKYO (Reuters) – The Bank of Japan kept interest rates steady on Friday and maintained its view the economy remained on track for a moderate recovery.
In a widely expected move, the central bank left unchanged its overnight call rate target at 0.25% by a unanimous vote.
BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda will hold a news conference at 3:30 p.m.to explain the decision.
The BOJ ended negative interest rates in March and raised its short-term policy rate to 0.25% in July on the view that the likelihood of inflation sustainably hitting its 2% target was heightening.
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
British Rock Band Oasis to Reunite for 2025 Tour
-
China Stops Foreign Adoptions of its Children After Three Decades
-
TikTok’s Keith Lee Says D.C. Dining Is Too Boozy. Insiders Disagree.
-
Pope Opens Asia Odyssey with Stop in Indonesia to Rally Catholics, Hail Religious Freedom Tradition
-
Nippon Steel, US Steel Send Letter to Biden on Merger Plans
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Insufficient Rice Supply Hits Japan; Sever Heat, Rising Demand from Inbound Tourist Among Factors
- Philippines Steps Up Defense of Northernmost Province with Eye on Possible Contingency Involving Taiwan
- Tokyo Companies Prepare for Ashfall From Mt. Fuji Eruption; Disposal Of Ash, Possibly at Sea, A Major Challenge
- Shizuoka Pref. City Offers Foreigners Free Japanese Language Classes; Aims to Raise Non-Natives to Daily Conversation Level
- Strong Typhoon Shanshan Predicted to Approach Western, Eastern Japan Earliest on Wednesday