Israeli Missiles Hit Site in Iran, ABC News Reports
10:58 JST, April 19, 2024
WASHINGTON, April 18 (Reuters) – Israeli missiles have hit a site in Iran, ABC News reported late on Thursday, citing a U.S. official.
Iran’s Fars news agency said explosion were heard at an airport in the Iranian city of Isafahan but the cause was not immediately known. Several flights were diverted over Iranian airspace, CNN reported.
Over the weekend, Iran launched hundreds of drones and missiles in a retaliatory strike after a suspected Israeli strike on its embassy compound in Syria.
Most of the drones and missiles were downed before reaching Israeli territory.
