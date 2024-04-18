G7 Reaffirmed Commitment on Forex in Nod to Japan’s Stance, Kanda Says

REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo/File Photo

Japanese Yen and U.S. dollar banknotes are seen in this illustration taken March 10, 2023.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Group of Seven nations’ statement reaffirmed their commitment on currency moves on the back of Japan’s stance on the issue, Japan’s top currency diplomat Masato Kanda said on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the G20 finance leaders’ meeting, the vice finance minister for international affairs said the G7 agreed that excessive foreign exchange moves could have a negative impact on economies.