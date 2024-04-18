Oracle to Invest over $8 Bln in Japan in Cloud Computing, AI
12:13 JST, April 18, 2024
Oracle ORCL.N said on Wednesday it will invest more than $8 billion over the next 10 years to meet demand for cloud computing and AI infrastructure in Japan.
The latest investment will grow the footprint of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), the company’s cloud computing service, across Japan, Oracle said in a statement.
Oracle will also expand its operations and support engineering teams with Japan-based personnel, it added.
