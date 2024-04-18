Oracle to Invest over $8 Bln in Japan in Cloud Computing, AI

REUTERS/Tom Bergin/File Photo

A logo of cloud service provider Oracle is seen at the company’s offices at Eastpoint Business Park, Dublin, Ireland October 18, 2021.

Oracle ORCL.N said on Wednesday it will invest more than $8 billion over the next 10 years to meet demand for cloud computing and AI infrastructure in Japan.

The latest investment will grow the footprint of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), the company’s cloud computing service, across Japan, Oracle said in a statement.

Oracle will also expand its operations and support engineering teams with Japan-based personnel, it added.