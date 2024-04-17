Japan Exports Rise 7.3％ Year/Year in March
14:04 JST, April 17, 2024
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s exports grew 7.3% year-on-year in March, up for the fourth straight month, Ministry of Finance data showed on Wednesday.
The reading compared with a 7.0% increase seen in a Reuters poll of economists and followed a 7.8% gain in the previous month.
Imports fell 4.9% in the year to March, versus a decline of 4.7% expected and a 0.5% gain in February.
As a result, the trade balance stood at a surplus of 366.5 billion yen ($2.37 billion), compared with the forecast of 299.9 billion yen.
