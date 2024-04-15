Philippine President: Trilateral Agreement with U.S., Japan Not Directed at Anyone
15:48 JST, April 15, 2024
MANILA (Reuters) – Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said on Monday the trilateral agreement signed between his country and the United States and Japan was not directed at anyone, but merely a strengthening of relations between the three.
Marcos met with U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in the nations’ first trilateral summit in Washington last week.
A death of a Filipino soldier in the South China Sea could be grounds to invoke a mutual defence treaty with the United States, Marcos told foreign correspondents in Manila.
He also said the Philippines had no plans to open and establish more bases that can be accessed by the United States.
