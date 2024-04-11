Japan Says it Won’t Rule Out Any Steps to Deal with Excessive Yen Swings (Update 1)

Reuters file photo

Euro, Hong Kong dollar, U.S. dollar, Japanese yen, British pound and Chinese 100-yuan banknotes are seen in a picture illustration.

TOKYO, April 11 (Reuters) – Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Thursday that authorities would not rule out any steps to deal with excessive exchange-rate swings.

“We are not just looking at levels themselves such as 152 yen or 153 yen (per dollar) but also analyzing their background,” Suzuki told reporters. “We are looking with a high sense of urgency,” he added.

Suzuki also said excessive currency moves are not desirable and that it was important for currencies to move in a stable manner reflecting fundamentals.

His comments came after the yen weakened past 153 per dollar, the lowest since 1990, following Wednesday’s release of strong U.S. inflation data. The dollar stood at 152.90 yen in Asia on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Japan’s top currency diplomat Masato Kanda said recent yen moves were rapid and that he would not rule out any steps.

But Suzuki and Kanda both declined to say whether the yen’s overnight falls were deemed excessive and did not escalate his warning that threatens to take “decisive action” against sharp yen declines.

“I don’t have any particular (dollar/yen) level in mind but excessive volatility has a negative impact on the economy,” Kanda, who is vice finance minister for international affairs, told reporters.

“Recent moves are rapid. We’d like to respond appropriately to excessive moves, without ruling out any options,” he said.

“We are always prepared to respond to any situation,” Kanda said when asked whether authorities were preparing to intervene in the currency market to prop up the yen.