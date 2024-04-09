Home>News Services>Reuters

Australia PM Says There Are No Plans to Expand AUKUS Core Members

JOEL CARRETT/Pool via REUTERS/FILE PHOTO
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese gives an address to the Leaders’ Plenary during the 2024 ASEAN-Australia Special Summit at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre in Melbourne, Australia, March 6, 2024.

Reuters

12:04 JST, April 9, 2024

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Tuesday there were no plans to expand the AUKUS security pact beyond Britain, Australia and the United States, but added that Japan was a good candidate to cooperate on the second stage of AUKUS.

AUKUS was formed in 2021 by the three countries with the first stage, or “pillar,” designed to deliver nuclear-powered attack submarines to Australia.

The second pillar is focused on sharing military technology and cooperation in quantum computing, artificial intelligence and cyber technology.

