Australia PM Says There Are No Plans to Expand AUKUS Core Members
12:04 JST, April 9, 2024
SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Tuesday there were no plans to expand the AUKUS security pact beyond Britain, Australia and the United States, but added that Japan was a good candidate to cooperate on the second stage of AUKUS.
AUKUS was formed in 2021 by the three countries with the first stage, or “pillar,” designed to deliver nuclear-powered attack submarines to Australia.
The second pillar is focused on sharing military technology and cooperation in quantum computing, artificial intelligence and cyber technology.
