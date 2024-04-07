Climate Activist Greta Thunberg Detained Twice at Demonstration in the Hague

REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg is detained by police, on the day climate activists try to block the A12 highway to ensure that the Dutch government stops subsidies for fossil fuels, in The Hague, Netherlands, April 6, 2024.

THE HAGUE (Reuters) – Climate activist Greta Thunberg was detained twice by police at a demonstration in The Hague, the Netherlands, for several hours on Saturday.

Thunberg was initially detained and held for a short time by local police along with other protesters who tried to block a major highway into The Hague.

After she was released Thunberg quickly rejoined a small group of protesters who were blocking a different road leading to the railway station. There, she was detained a second time and driven off in a police van.

After being held for several hours she was released again in the evening, a spokesperson for protest organizers Extinction Rebellion told Reuters.

Before she was detained Thunberg told journalists she was protesting because the world is facing an existential crisis.

“We are in a planetary emergency and we are not going to stand by and let people lose their lives and livelihood and be forced to become climate refugees when we can do something,” she said.

Activists had been trying to block the nearby A12 highway. That road has been blocked for several hours dozens of times in recent months by activists demanding an end to all subsidies for the use of fossil fuels.

At previous protests police drove detained protesters to another part of town, where they were released without further consequences.

Local police would not comment on individual cases but said everyone who tried to block roads was detained. On social media site X, police posted that 412 protesters had been detained, mostly for participating in a banned protest.