United Airlines Postpones Investor Day amid US FAA Investigation Following Safety Incidents
13:59 JST, April 6, 2024
United Airlines UAL.O postponed on Friday its investor day which was scheduled for early next month, amid a review by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration following multiple safety incidents.
The legacy carrier now expects to hold the conference in early fall, it said in an email to the invitees seen by Reuters.
The FAA had initiated a review of the carrier in March to check its compliance with safety regulations after a series of incidents.
“Right now, our entire team is focused on cooperating with the FAA to review our safety protocols,” the company said.
“It would simply send the wrong message to our team to have an exciting investor day focused primarily on financial results,” United added.
On March 15, an external panel was missing from one of its Boeing BA.N 737-800 aircraft when it landed in Oregon.
A Boeing 737 MAX from its fleet rolled onto the grass in Houston on March 8 and another Boeing BA.N 777-200 had to be diverted to Los Angeles on March 7 after losing a tire during takeoff from San Francisco.
United is expected to report first-quarter financial results on April 16.
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
A Strong Earthquake Shakes Taiwan, Damaging Buildings and Causing a Tsunami
-
Japan Saw Record 2.79 Mln Visitors in February Due to Lunar New Year Boost
-
The Monster Wins One at Last as ‘Godzilla Minus One’ Wins the Oscar for Visual Effects
-
Japan’s Nikkei Reverses Course to End Higher as Chip Stocks Narrow Losses (Update 1)
-
JAL Nears Decision on Potential Wide-Body Jet Order, Sources Say
JN ACCESS RANKING
- BOJ Chief Denies Possible Surge in Deposit, Lending Rates
- BOJ to Discuss Ending Negative Rate Policy
- Japan’s Oct.-Dec. Revised GDP Up 0.4％ at Annual Rate
- Bank of Japan Considering Major Changes to Monetary Policy; May Lift Negative Interest Rate Policy
- Major Wage Gains Set Stage for BOJ to End Negative Interest Rate; Bank Likely to Debate Change Next Week