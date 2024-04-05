Toyota Halts One Tsutsumi Plant Production Line for Six Days

REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Employees work on the Yaris Cross car assembly line at the Toyota Motor Manufacturing France (TMMF) plant in Onnaing near Valenciennes, France, April 4, 2024.

TOKYO, April 5 (Reuters) – Toyota Motor 7203.T on Friday said it has suspended one of two car assembly lines at its Tsutsumi plant in Japan between April 4 and 9 to check some production procedures.

A Toyota spokesperson said the automaker will decide on April 9 whether to resume the line’s production, adding it will not disclose how many vehicles will be affected by the halt.