Toyota Halts One Tsutsumi Plant Production Line for Six Days
10:52 JST, April 5, 2024
TOKYO, April 5 (Reuters) – Toyota Motor 7203.T on Friday said it has suspended one of two car assembly lines at its Tsutsumi plant in Japan between April 4 and 9 to check some production procedures.
A Toyota spokesperson said the automaker will decide on April 9 whether to resume the line’s production, adding it will not disclose how many vehicles will be affected by the halt.
