Japan Warns Against Excessive Yen Moves, Repeats Verbal Intervention
9:16 JST, April 5, 2024
TOKYO, April 5 (Reuters) – Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Friday excessive exchange-rate moves were undesirable, reiterating the government’s resolve to take appropriate action against sharp yen falls.
“It’s important for currency rates to move stably reflecting fundamentals. Excessive volatility is undesirable. We’re looking market moves with a high sense of urgency,” Suzuki told reporters when asked about the yen’s recent declines.
“There’s no change to our stance that we’re ready to respond to excessive currency moves, without ruling out any options.”
