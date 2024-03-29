Musk’s xAI to Launch Improved Version of Chatbot
14:47 JST, March 29, 2024
March 28 (Reuters) – Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence startup xAI said on Thursday it will launch an enhanced version of its chatbot Grok.
The new version, called Grok-1.5, will be made available to early testers and existing Grok users on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, in the coming days, xAI said in a statement.
The startup said one of the most notable improvements in the new version is its performance in coding and math-related tasks.
Seeking an alternative to Microsoft MSFT.O-backed OpenAI and Alphabet’s GOOGL.O Google, Musk launched xAI last year to create what he said would be a “maximum truth-seeking AI.”
In December, the startup rolled out Grok for Premium+ subscribers of X.
Earlier this month, Musk said xAI would open-source Grok, days after the billionaire had sued OpenAI for allegedly abandoning its original mission in favor of a for-profit model.
