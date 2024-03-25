World’s First ‘Dragon Ball’ Theme Park to Be Built in Saudi Arabia
12:37 JST, March 25, 2024
TOKYO (Reuters) – The world’s first theme park devoted to the “Dragon Ball” universe of comics, movies, and games will be built in Saudi Arabia, the franchise owner said on Friday.
The park, centered around the world of magical martial artist Goku and friends, will be part of the Qiddiya Investment Company’s project near Riyadh, according to a release.
The 500,000 meter project will feature rides and attractions in seven areas inspired by the series along with hotels and restaurants.
“Dragon Ball” was first serialized in Japan’s Weekly Shonen Jump comic magazine in 1984 before being adapted into movies, video games and TV shows distributed in more than 80 countries.
Its creator, Japanese manga comic creator Akira Toriyama, died this month at age 68, prompting eulogies and memorials from fans around the world.
Saudi Arabia is trying to diversify its hydrocarbon-based economy with a number of entertainment-related mega projects. Qiddiya is being built on a site more than double the size of Florida’s Disney World and is planned to include a Six Flags roller coaster theme park as well.
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Nikki Haley Ends White House Bid, Clearing Path for a Trump-Biden Rematch (Update 1)
-
Shohei Ohtani’s Interpreter Ippei Mizuhara Fired by Dodgers After Allegations of ‘Massive Theft’ from Japanese Star
-
Exclusive: Nissan, Fisker in Advanced Talks on Investment, Partnership-Sources
-
Apple Cancels Work on Electric Car, Source Says
-
Lawmakers Elect Shehbaz Sharif as Pakistan’s New Premier. Protests in Parliament Greet Appointment
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan’s Oct.-Dec. Revised GDP Up 0.4％ at Annual Rate
- Japan Real Wages Fall 0.6％ in Jan.
- “Shunto” Pay Hike Demands Top 5% for 1st Time in 30 Yrs
- Major Wage Gains Set Stage for BOJ to End Negative Interest Rate; Bank Likely to Debate Change Next Week
- Japan Logs ¥438 Billion Current Account Surplus in January