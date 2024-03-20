JAL Nears Decision on Potential Wide-Body Jet Order, Sources Say
9:11 JST, March 20, 2024
March 19 (Reuters) – Japan Airlines is nearing a decision on a potential order of about two dozen wide-body jets with Boeing tipped to win at least part of the multi-billion-dollar deal with its 787 Dreamliner, industry sources said on Tuesday.
The carrier is the latest Asian operator to wade into a tightening market for long-haul aircraft after a prolonged downturn in demand for the industry’s big jets.
JAL, which is expected to review its medium-term plans on Thursday, declined to comment.
Boeing and Airbus also declined to comment.
Korean Air plans to buy around 20 A350 jets from Airbus, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, as it gears up for a pending merger with Asiana Airlines.
Wide-body jets are in demand as international travel nears a full recovery from the pandemic and has spilled over into competition for engine and maintenance contracts.
In February, Thai Airways officially unveiled an order for 45 Boeing 787s powered by GE engines after Airbus lost a fierce contest to supply its Rolls Royce-powered A350s.
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Nikki Haley Ends White House Bid, Clearing Path for a Trump-Biden Rematch (Update 1)
-
Private Lander Touches Down on the Moon but Sending Weak Signal
-
Exclusive: Nissan, Fisker in Advanced Talks on Investment, Partnership-Sources
-
Apple Cancels Work on Electric Car, Source Says
-
Lawmakers Elect Shehbaz Sharif as Pakistan’s New Premier. Protests in Parliament Greet Appointment
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Offshore Wind Farms to be Expanded to EEZ to Promote Decarbonization
- Promissory Note Maturity Date to be Shortened by Half; Government to Revise Regulations for First Time in 60 Years
- BOJ Chief Ueda Says Japan’s Economy in ‘State of Inflation’
- Japan Real Wages Fall 0.6％ in Jan.
- Japan’s Trade Deficit Halves in January