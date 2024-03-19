Hong Kong Legislature Unanimously Passes New National Security Law
20:35 JST, March 19, 2024
HONG KONG (REUTERS) — Hong Kong’s Legislative Council on Tuesday unanimously passed a new national security bill within a fortnight of it first being tabled, fast-tracking a major piece of legislation that critics say further threatens the China-ruled city’s freedoms.
The package, known as Article 23, updates or creates new laws and penalties to prohibit treason, sabotage, sedition, the theft of state secrets and espionage, with up to life imprisonment.
