Hong Kong Legislature Unanimously Passes New National Security Law

Reuters

Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee enters the chamber after the Safeguarding National Security Bill, also referred to as Basic Law Article 23, was passed, at the Hong Kong’s Legislative Council, in Hong Kong, China on Tuesday.

HONG KONG (REUTERS) — Hong Kong’s Legislative Council on Tuesday unanimously passed a new national security bill within a fortnight of it first being tabled, fast-tracking a major piece of legislation that critics say further threatens the China-ruled city’s freedoms.

The package, known as Article 23, updates or creates new laws and penalties to prohibit treason, sabotage, sedition, the theft of state secrets and espionage, with up to life imprisonment.