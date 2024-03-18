Home>News Services>Reuters

South Korea’s Yoon Says Disinformation Based on AI Threat to Democracy

KIM MIN-HEE/Pool via REUTERS
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol speaks during an opening ceremony for the 3rd Summit for Democracy in Seoul, South Korea 18 March 2024.

Reuters

12:10 JST, March 18, 2024

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said on Monday fake news and disinformation campaigns based on artificial intelligence and digital technology were threatening democracy around the globe.

Yoon, who was speaking at the opening of the Summit for Democracy summit hosted by South Korea, said countries had a duty to share experiences and wisdom so that AI and technology could be employed to promote democracy.

