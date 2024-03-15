Home>News Services>Reuters

Hamas Issues Ceasefire Proposal to Mediators Which Includes Exchanging Hostages/Prisoners

REUTERS/Bassam Masoud
Smoke rises during an Israeli ground operation in Khan Younis, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, as seen from a tent camp sheltering displaced Palestinians in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip March 14, 2024.

Reuters

16:01 JST, March 15, 2024

DUBAI, March 15 (Reuters) – Hamas has presented a Gaza ceasefire proposal to mediators which includes a first stage of releasing Israeli women, children, elderly, and the ill hostages in exchange for the release of 700-1000 Palestinian prisoners, according to a proposal seen by Reuters.

The releases would include 100 Palestinian prisoners serving life sentences in Israeli prisons and the release of Israeli “female recruits.”

