Hamas Issues Ceasefire Proposal to Mediators Which Includes Exchanging Hostages/Prisoners
16:01 JST, March 15, 2024
DUBAI, March 15 (Reuters) – Hamas has presented a Gaza ceasefire proposal to mediators which includes a first stage of releasing Israeli women, children, elderly, and the ill hostages in exchange for the release of 700-1000 Palestinian prisoners, according to a proposal seen by Reuters.
The releases would include 100 Palestinian prisoners serving life sentences in Israeli prisons and the release of Israeli “female recruits.”
