- Reuters
Police in Berlin Yet to Find Suspects in Decades-Old Red Army Faction Case
11:51 JST, March 4, 2024
BERLIN (Reuters) – Police said that their search on Sunday for two individuals wanted for their involvement in Germany’s notorious Red Army Faction (RAF) militant group ended unsuccessfully.
Berlin police said that about 130 officers had been on the ground looking for Ernst-Volker Staub and Burkhard Garweg, members of the so-called third generation of the militant RAF group.
They are wanted for suspected involvement in a series of robberies and at least one attempted murder.
A third member, Daniela Klette, was arrested last week after three decades on the run.
A police spokesperson from the German state of Lower Saxony, which was participating in the effort, had earlier said two people had been arrested but later said the two they sought had not been not found. A number of people briefly detained had been freed, a spokesperson said.
Police on Saturday published a series of photos it believed to be of Garweg in the years between 2021 to 2024, including one of him seated between two dogs while eating a bowl of pasta on a sofa.
