- Reuters
Netanyahu Dismisses Election Calls as Thousands Protest in Tel Aviv
13:00 JST, February 18, 2024
JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday dismissed the idea of holding early elections, while thousands of Israelis gathered in Tel Aviv for an anti-government protest.
Netanyahu has seen his popularity plummet in opinion polls since Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack that sparked the devastating war in Gaza.
Anti-government protests that shook the country for much of 2023 have largely subsided during the war. Still, demonstrators again took to the streets of Tel Aviv Saturday night calling for new elections, which are not scheduled until 2026.
The crowd was much smaller than last years’ mass protests, numbering a few thousand, according to local media.
“I’d like to say to the government that you’ve had your time, you ruined everything that you can ruin. Now is the time for the people to correct all the things, all the bad things that you’ve done,” said one protestor, his head wrapped in an Israeli flag.
Netanyahu was asked at a press briefing about calls within his own ruling Likud party to hold early elections right when the Gaza war ends.
“The last thing we need right now are elections and dealing with elections, since it will immediately divide us,” he said. “We need unity right now.”
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
At Japan Airlines, Bankruptcy Helped Lay Groundwork for First Female Boss
-
Taylor Swift Launches Legal Broadside at a College Student Who Tracks Private Jets Via Public Data
-
Unofficial Indonesia Election Vote Count Points to First Round Prabowo Win
-
World Court Orders Israel to Take Measures to Prevent and Punish Incitement of Genocide in Gaza (Update 1)
-
North Korea Scraps All Economic Cooperation with South Korea
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Management Buyouts by Big Companies on Rise
- Japan Business Delegation, Chinese Premier Li Meet; Both Sides Tout Importance of Bilateral Economic Ties
- Japan Logs Trade Deficit of ¥9.29 Tril. in 2023
- Japan Business Delegation in Beijing for 1st Time in 4 Years; Participants Scheduled to Meet with Premier Li Qiang
- Japan Convenience Stores Post Record Sales in 2023