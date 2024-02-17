- Reuters
Ukraine Troops Withdrew from Avdiivka after Months of Fierce Battles, Army Chief Says
11:22 JST, February 17, 2024
(Reuters) – Kyiv troops withdrew from the eastern city of Avdiivka to avoid encirclement, Ukraine army chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said in a Facebook post on Saturday.
The withdrawal follows months of fierce Russian attacks and marks the biggest change on the front lines since Moscow troops captured Bakhmut in May 2023
