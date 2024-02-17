Ukraine Troops Withdrew from Avdiivka after Months of Fierce Battles, Army Chief Says

REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Smoke rises near the Avdiivka Coke and Chemical Plant in the town of Avdiivka in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict, as seen from Yasynuvata (Yasinovataya) in the Donetsk region, Russian-controlled Ukraine, February 15, 2024.

(Reuters) – Kyiv troops withdrew from the eastern city of Avdiivka to avoid encirclement, Ukraine army chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said in a Facebook post on Saturday.

The withdrawal follows months of fierce Russian attacks and marks the biggest change on the front lines since Moscow troops captured Bakhmut in May 2023