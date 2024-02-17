Home>News Services>Reuters
  • Reuters

Ukraine Troops Withdrew from Avdiivka after Months of Fierce Battles, Army Chief Says

REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Smoke rises near the Avdiivka Coke and Chemical Plant in the town of Avdiivka in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict, as seen from Yasynuvata (Yasinovataya) in the Donetsk region, Russian-controlled Ukraine, February 15, 2024.

Reuters

11:22 JST, February 17, 2024

(Reuters) – Kyiv troops withdrew from the eastern city of Avdiivka to avoid encirclement, Ukraine army chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said in a Facebook post on Saturday.

The withdrawal follows months of fierce Russian attacks and marks the biggest change on the front lines since Moscow troops captured Bakhmut in May 2023

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING