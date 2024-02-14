Home>News Services>Reuters
North Korea Fires Multiple Cruise Missiles off Its East Coast – South Korea Military

Reuters file photo
The flag of North Korea is seen in Geneva, Switzerland, June 20, 2017.

Reuters

11:02 JST, February 14, 2024

SEOUL, Feb 14 (Reuters) – North Korea fired multiple cruise missiles off its east coast on Wednesday, South Korea’s military said.

The missiles were launched about 9 a.m. Wednesday (0000 Tuesday GMT) off the eastern coastal city of Wonsan, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.

“While strengthening surveillance and vigilance, our military is cooperating closely with the United States and closely monitoring additional signs and activities from North Korea,” the JCS said in a statement.

