- Reuters
Tesla Temporarily Slashes Prices for Some Model Y Cars in the U.S.
15:43 JST, February 11, 2024
Feb 10 (Reuters) – Tesla Inc has temporarily cut prices of some of its Model Y cars in the U.S. until Feb. 29, less than a month after the carmaker cut Model Y prices in Germany.
Tesla reduced prices for its Model Y rear-wheel drive and Model Y Long Range by $1,000 to $42,990 and $47,990 respectively, representing a discount of 2.3% and 2% from previous prices.
Prices of the Model Y Performance variant and other models remained unchanged, according to the website.
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Ground Collision of All Nippon Airways and Delta Planes in Chicago Sparks FAA Investigation: Both Planes Were of Boeing Design
-
North Korea Says Conducts Test of Underwater Nuclear Weapons System -KCNA (UPDATE1)
-
At Japan Airlines, Bankruptcy Helped Lay Groundwork for First Female Boss
-
World Court Orders Israel to Take Measures to Prevent and Punish Incitement of Genocide in Gaza (Update 1)
-
North Korea Scraps All Economic Cooperation with South Korea
JN ACCESS RANKING