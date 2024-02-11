Tesla Temporarily Slashes Prices for Some Model Y Cars in the U.S.

Patrick Pleul/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Model Y cars are pictured during the opening ceremony of the new Tesla Gigafactory for electric cars in Gruenheide, Germany, March 22, 2022.

Feb 10 (Reuters) – Tesla Inc has temporarily cut prices of some of its Model Y cars in the U.S. until Feb. 29, less than a month after the carmaker cut Model Y prices in Germany.

Tesla reduced prices for its Model Y rear-wheel drive and Model Y Long Range by $1,000 to $42,990 and $47,990 respectively, representing a discount of 2.3% and 2% from previous prices.

Prices of the Model Y Performance variant and other models remained unchanged, according to the website.