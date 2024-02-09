- Reuters
US will Work Effectively with New Ukraine Military Chief -Pentagon Officials
12:43 JST, February 9, 2024
WASHINGTON, Feb 8 (Reuters) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has a right to choose who leads Ukraine’s military and the United States will work effectively with his new military chief, a senior Pentagon official said on Thursday.
“(Syrskyi) is an experienced, successful commander… we will work effectively with General Syrskyi, we already have,” Celeste Wallander, the assistant secretary of defense for international security affairs at the Pentagon, said.
Zelenskiy promoted Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi to lead the military.
