Tucker Carlson Says He Will Interview Russia’s Putin Soon
12:52 JST, February 7, 2024
Feb 6 (Reuters) – U.S. media personality Tucker Carlson said on Tuesday he would soon interview Russian President Vladimir Putin and urged Americans to watch the exchanges to learn what lay behind Moscow’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine.
Carlson, in a post from Moscow on X, formerly Twitter, gave no further details on when the interview would take place.
He said the interview was to enable Americans to know “as much as you can” on Russia’s view of the nearly two-year-old conflict with Ukraine.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov declined on Tuesday to comment on whether there was a forthcoming interview or if Carlson had visited the Russian presidential administration.
Carlson described the war in Ukraine as a “human disaster” that altered longstanding political and trade realties throughout the world and there had been wide exposure to the views expressed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
“Most Americans have no idea why Putin invaded Ukraine or what his goals are now,” he said. “We are not here because we love Vladimir Putin….We are not encouraging you to agree with what Putin may say in this interview, but we are urging you to watch it. You should know as much as you can.”
Carlson said he had also requested an interview with Zelenskiy.
