- Reuters
Prince Harry Due Back in Britain on Tuesday
17:50 JST, February 6, 2024
LONDON, Feb 6 (Reuters) – Prince Harry is expected to arrive back in Britain later on Tuesday, The Sun newspaper reported, ahead of a meeting with his father King Charles, 75, who has been diagnosed with cancer.
The Sun said Harry had been seen arriving at a private terminal at Los Angeles International Airport in California, where he has been living with his wife Meghan since 2020. The prince is traveling alone.
A person familiar with the situation said Harry had spoken to his father about his diagnosis. Harry has become estranged from his father and brother over the last three years, and in 2023 published an autobiography which criticized the royals.
