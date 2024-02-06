- Reuters
Japan’s KDDI, Mitsubishi Corp Plan Tender Offer to Take Lawson Private
16:26 JST, February 6, 2024
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese mobile carrier KDDI Corp 9433.T is planning to launch a tender offer along with trading company Mitsubishi Corp 8058.T for convenience store chain Lawson 2651.T to take it private, it said on Tuesday.
Lawson is currently a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Corp,which holds just over 50% of Lawson’s shares. If the deal goes through both KDDI and Mitsubishi Corp would hold 50% of Lawson’s shares.
The companies plan to commence the offer in April this year.
The tender offer is expected to be worth around 500 billion yen ($3.37 billion), Japan’s Nikkei newspaper reported.
$1 = 148.4600 yen
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Ground Collision of All Nippon Airways and Delta Planes in Chicago Sparks FAA Investigation: Both Planes Were of Boeing Design
-
Taiwan Ruling Party’s Lai Wins Presidential Election
-
North Korea Says Conducts Test of Underwater Nuclear Weapons System -KCNA (UPDATE1)
-
At Japan Airlines, Bankruptcy Helped Lay Groundwork for First Female Boss
-
World Court Orders Israel to Take Measures to Prevent and Punish Incitement of Genocide in Gaza (Update 1)
JN ACCESS RANKING