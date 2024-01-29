- Reuters
China Foreign Ministry Will ‘Seriously’ Study Resuming Visa-Free Policy for Japan
17:17 JST, January 29, 2024
BEIJING, Jan 29 (Reuters) – China’s foreign ministry said on Monday that it would “seriously” study resuming a previous visa-free arrangement for Japanese visitors to China.
China also hopes Japan will work with Beijing to make cross-border travel between both countries easier, Wang Wenbin, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, said at a regular news conference.
Wang was asked by a reporter why China has yet to restore a visa-free policy suspended during the pandemic while signing visa-waiver arrangements with countries such as Thailand.
Before COVID-19, Japanese citizens were able to enter China without a visa for up to 14 days.
