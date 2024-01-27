- Reuters
Microsoft Teams slowly Returning to Normalcy after Outage
11:00 JST, January 27, 2024
(Reuters) – Microsoft’s MSFT.O Teams services were back for some users on Friday after a disruption blocked access to the messaging platform.
There were about 1,600 incidents of users reporting issues as of 05:20 p.m. ET, down from more than 14,000 earlier, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.
“Our failover operation did not provide immediate relief to all end users in North and South America regions,” Microsoft said in its post on X, formerly known as Twitter.
The company had earlier said it had identified a networking issue impacting a portion of the Teams service and said it was performing a failover.
Microsoft Teams, widely used by professionals to schedule online meetings, chat, share files, among others, is part of the company’s popular 365 software suite.
Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform.
